P24M shabu seized in Basak San Nicolas drug bust

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City police tonight scored big with the arrest of a suspected drug dealer in possession of over P24 million worth of suspected shabu (crystal meth).

Chief Inspector Regino Maramag, chief of the Pardo Police Precinct that conducted the drug bust, identified the suspect as Alfred Gabunia, 35, a resident of Bato Carbon in Barangay Ermita.

Maramag said the operation in Barangay Basak San Nicolas was conducted shortly before 7 p.m. today.

Operatives found Gabunia in possession of several packs of suspected shabu totalling 3.6 kilos and valued at P24.4 million, Maramag said./elb