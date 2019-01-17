Woman collared in Pasil buy-bust

By Benjie B. Talisic |January 17,2019 - 06:26 AM

 

Sachets of alleged shabu seized from 33-year-old Kristy Paca of Barangay Pasil.
Photo by Benjie Talisic

Cebu City, Philippines – A woman whose husband is in jain for illegal drugs was arrested on Wednesday afternoon, January 16, 2019, in an alleged buy-bust in Sitio Mahayahay, Barangay Pasil here.

Chief Inspector Henrix Bancoleta, station commander of the Pasil Police Station,  identified the suspect as 33-year-old Kristy Paca, a resident of the said barangay.

Seized from Paca, who sidelines as a manicurist, was P29,000 worth of suspected shabu.

Paca, also known as Tutay, admitted taking over her husband’s illegal activities because of poverty. Now, both she and her husband will be facing drugs charges. BJO

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.