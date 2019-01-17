Woman collared in Pasil buy-bust

Cebu City, Philippines – A woman whose husband is in jain for illegal drugs was arrested on Wednesday afternoon, January 16, 2019, in an alleged buy-bust in Sitio Mahayahay, Barangay Pasil here.

Chief Inspector Henrix Bancoleta, station commander of the Pasil Police Station, identified the suspect as 33-year-old Kristy Paca, a resident of the said barangay.

Seized from Paca, who sidelines as a manicurist, was P29,000 worth of suspected shabu.

Paca, also known as Tutay, admitted taking over her husband’s illegal activities because of poverty. Now, both she and her husband will be facing drugs charges. BJO