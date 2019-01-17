Comelec to push with mock elections on January 19 amid signal shut off

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) will continue with the mock elections in four barangays in Cebu City and Santander despite the signal shut off on Saturday, January 19.

Lawyer Rafael Olaño, Central Visayas director of Comelec, said that pursuing the mock elections despite the anticipated shut off of telecommunication signal would measure how ready the vote counting machines (VCMs) are in case there would be an actual signal jamming during the May 13 midterm elections.

“Ang pwedeng mangyari yung transmission of results ng city or the municipal board of canvassers ang maaapektohan. Parang mas okay na yun (that there is sectoral signal shut off) para matesting talaga in case may mag-jam on the election day,” Olaño told CDN Digital in an interview on Thursday, January 17.

Olaño said they have already informed the Comelec Central Office regarding the signal shut off. In turn, the personnel from the Comelec Central Office will be bringing with them a satellite-based transmission device to serve as a back up if the lines, including the wired connections, will err.

“We have other modes of transmission naman eh. Kung walang wifi, use the LAN (local area network),” Olaño said.

On Wednesday, January 16, the official website of the Comelec released the list of 26 areas across the Philippines where the mock voting will be conducted on Saturday, January 19.

The polling precincts of Barangays Mabolo and Lusaran in Cebu City North District and Barangays Poblacion and Cabutongan in Santander will host the mock polls in Cebu.

Olaño said they have already called out the captains of the four villages to inform their constituents about the mock elections.

The mock elections will cater to 100 voters per precinct.

“Pwede naman na marami yung pumunta pero only 100 will be catered to vote. Yung iba can observe on the proceeding,” Olaño said.

The mock polls will be administered by the actual electoral board that were listed by the local Comelec offices.

The results of the mock polls will be transmitted to the board of canvassers at the local Comelec offices./mga