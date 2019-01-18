Lumad Basakanons to showcase new costumes, new concept, best performance on Sunday’s Grand Parade

CEBU CITY, Philippines — They failed to clinch the top spot in the Sinulog sa Barangay on Sunday, January 13, but the Lumad Basakanons of Barangay Basak San Nicolas in Cebu City said they would be reserving their best performance for Sunday’s grand parade.

Norman Navarro, Basak San Nicolas barangay captain and group choreographer, said they wanted to make this year’s grand parade entry something to remember especially since they would also be celebrating their 30th anniversary.

For this year, Navarro said that they would do away with the Pintados look that their group had been known for.

Instead, dancers will be dressed as Mactan natives who drove away Spanish invaders led by Portuguese Ferdinand Magellan.

Their dance will revolve on the arrival of Christianity in Cebu and the miracles that the natives experienced since the arrival of the image of the Holy Child in 1521.

The Basakanons consist of 100 dancers, 150 propsmen and 60 instrumentalists.

Two Sets of Dances

Navarro said that they started their auditions in September 2018.

Both their new and old members joined the screening process. Trainings followed shortly.

But since they had students and professionals in their group, practices were scheduled only between 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Rigid trainings started during the Christmas break.

Navarro said they decided to take a short break from their grand parade preparations and practice their Sinulog sa Barangay entry in January.

The practices went on for one week.

“Nag practice mi ug duha ka sets of dances. Karon ang among focus ang para sa grand parade na,” he told Cebu Daily News Digital.

Because of the very limited time for their practices, Navarro said they were not expecting much from their Sinulog sa Barangay 2019 entry.

“Daghan kaayo ug sipyat sa blocking kay wala kaayo namo na manage ang practices. Wala kaayo namo nakuha ang centering,” he said.

Still, the Basakanons won 5th place in the show down and second place in the street dancing competition and grabbed the best in costume and best in musicality awards.

Navarro promises a far better performance on Sunday.

He said that they would be dancing with a new set of costumes and concept.

Navarro said they were looking forward to making it to the top five in the Free Interpretation (FI) category in this year’s grand parade.

But winning the championship trophy will surely make their pearl anniversary celebration more memorable.

The Basakanons last won the FI category championship trophy in 2014.

They first joined the Sinulog in 1990 and was named grand champions in the Sinulog sa Barangay division, one of the categories in the grand parade then.

Since 1990, they have been joining the Sinulog every year.

Navarro said they won their FI championship trophies in 2004, 2005, 2007, 2008 and 2014.

Second Generation Members

Navarro said the strong bond among group members had remained despite the passing of time.

Some of their 1990 members continue to volunteer as trainers for the new ones. There are also those who have already been replaced by their children as group members.

“Ang akong gi ampo nga mo abot pa mi ug third generation members,” he told CDN Digital.

Navarro said that the strong bond among group members has even attracted residents of neighboring cities to dance the Sinulog with them.

They now have a female member who resides in Naga City. In the past, they also had a member who came from Lapu-Lapu City.

Love for their group and love for dancing makes their members stay, Navarro said.

“Sugod sa sinugdanan, grabe na gyud ang among bonding,” he said.

As an expression of their appreciation, Navarro said they had also given a share of their winnings to the group members who would also get to keep the Sinulog costumes that they would wear each year.

“Malipay man pud sila kay pang souvenir,” he added.

Navarro said that for as long as people would still want to seen them dance, sponsors would continue to support their group, and politicians would not intervene, the Basakanons would surely stay. /dbs