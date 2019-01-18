No untoward incident in “Walk with Mary” procession
CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City Police chief Senior Superintendent Royina Garma reported no untoward incidents during the “Walk with Mary” procession early Friday morning, January 18, 2019, here.
Thousands of Marian and Sto. Niño devotees joined the annual procession from Fuente Osmeña to the centuries-old Basilica Minore del Sto. Nino.
According to Garma, an estimated 320,000 devotees attended this year’s procession.
She said the procession went well without any glitches as 700 policemen from the Police Regional Office Central Visayas (PRO-7) were deployed during the solemn event. They were backed up by force multipliers. bjo
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.