No untoward incident in “Walk with Mary” procession

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City Police chief Senior Superintendent Royina Garma reported no untoward incidents during the “Walk with Mary” procession early Friday morning, January 18, 2019, here.

Thousands of Marian and Sto. Niño devotees joined the annual procession from Fuente Osmeña to the centuries-old Basilica Minore del Sto. Nino.

According to Garma, an estimated 320,000 devotees attended this year’s procession.

She said the procession went well without any glitches as 700 policemen from the Police Regional Office Central Visayas (PRO-7) were deployed during the solemn event. They were backed up by force multipliers. bjo