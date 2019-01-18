Garma to form special investigation team to probe Fiscal Castro’s killing

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) will be formed 48 hours after the killing of former Cebu City Prosecutor Mary Ann Castro.

Fiscal Castro was shot dead last night (January 17) as she was driving her car along Escario St. in Cebu City.

Senior Superintendent Royina Garma, Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) chief, said in an interview with Cebu Daily News Digital on Friday, January 18, that for the first 48 hours it would be the Abellana Police Station that would handle the investigation.

Garma said after that the SITG would be formed and take over the investigation of the case so that we could solve it quickly.

The SITG would be headed by Garma.

She said that they would look at all possible angles in the killing of the former Cebu City fiscal.

She said this would include a report of an alleged list where the prosecutor’s name was allegedly included.

“Whatever the listahan na sinasabi nila, I don’t care basta kami mag imbestiga kami,” the CCPO chief said.

Garma also said that they still could not yet determine how many were involved in the attack against the fiscal./dbs