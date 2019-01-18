Tomas to politicians: Do not politicize Sinulog

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña is once again asking politicians, especially from the national government, to refrain from putting up their tarpaulins near the Sinulog routes.

In a post published on his official Facebook page today, Friday (January 18), Osmeña is requesting Ilocos Norte Governor Imee Marcos to take down a tarpaulin showing her portrait and greetings for the Fiesta Señor installed in a corner of Gen. Maxilom Avenue, Cebu City.

“Gov. Marcos, trust me when I tell you I am doing you a favor by taking this tarpaulin down. The Cebuanos do not appreciate the politicization of the Sinulog. This won’t be earning you any votes and is doing you more harm than good,” Osmeña said on his post.

The mayor has earlier urged politicians, especially those seeking for elective positions in May 2019 polls, to refrain from “politicizing Sinulog”.

Marcos is seeking to run as Senator this May 2019.

“The Sinulog is a religious event. It is not an excuse to get drunk in the streets, nor is it a venue to campaign. National candidates like anyone else are welcome to join in the celebration, but they will not be speaking nor will they be grandstanding on stage,” said Osmeña.

In an earlier interview, Councilor Dave Tumulak, overall chairperson of the executive committee of the Sinulog Foundation Inc., said at least four Senatoriables expressed intentions to join this year’s festivities.

But Tumulak refused to divulge their identities. /dbs