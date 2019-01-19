bai Hotel Cebu holds grandest Sinulog Rooftop Rave party

The grandest and the most anticipated festival in Cebu is already happening this weekend. Set your Sinulog vibe with our Rooftop Rave at Twilight Roofdeck Lounge + Bar featuring the hottest DJs in the city, DJ LV LIM, DJ KATE, DJ VIA CHAN, DJ MADZ, DJ THORREN NOEL, and DJ NISH.

Happening at bai Hotel Cebu’s Twilight Roofdeck Lounge + Bar on January 18 and 19, 2019, we give you the best Sinulog party experience this year.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m. while tickets are available at P250 per person. For table reservations, please call 032 888-2500.