Images of the all-new Suzuki Ertiga launch at Suzuki Auto South Cebu

Cebu City, Philippines – Suzuki Auto South Cebu unveiled the second-generation Suzuki Ertiga multipurpose vehicle on Wednesday, January 23, 2019, at its dealership along the South Road Properties access road in Mambaling, Cebu City.

According to sources from the dealership, the all-new Ertiga boasts if a more stylish exterior, a new-generation platform, new convenient features and a more powerful 1.5-liter petrol engine.

Sources also say that the outgoing Ertiga was one of the top selling vehicles of Suzuki last year and that they are optimistic that the new version will be as successful as the model it replaces.

Here are some of the photos from the launch: