CCCI names candidates for 2019 BOT Elections

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) thru its Commission on Elections (Comelec) recently named the official candidates who are qualified to run for this year’s Board of Trustees election.

Four candidates are vying for the three available seats in the Industry Sector namely: Engr. Ramir Bonghanoy, President of Bon- Ace Fashion Tools, Inc.; Engr. Leonora Salvane, President of GT Cosmetics Manufacturing, Inc.; Felix “Boy” Tiukinhoy, Jr. President of Virginia Food, Inc.; and Jay Yuvallos, President of Interior Basic Export Corporation.

For the Trade Sector, the five candidates who qualified for the three available seats are: Katherine Cheng, President of Baker Bob & Kates Bakery Products; Francis Dy, President of Greenworld LED Solutions; Mario Panganiban, General Manager of Cebu Advent Development Corporation; Karl Antonious de Pio, Managing Director of Karllee Trading; and Melita Ramos, Vice President of Cebu Supergro Products Corporation.

The five candidates vying for the three available seats in the Service Sector are: Lilo “Lilu” Alino, Managing Director of Lilu Advertising & Marketing Solutions; Archt. Jose Mari Canizares, Senior Architect of Canizares, The Architect; Fleire Mae Castro, Founder of Third Team Media; Maximo “Rey” Eleccion, Area Business Director of Bank of the Philippine Islands; Segismundo “Jun” Exaltacion, Jr., President of Tsuneishi Technical Services, Inc.; Benedict “Benny” Que, President of Golden Prince Hotel & Suites; and Teresa “Tere” Pono, Resident Manager of AFOS BKU.

The three candidates who are seeking election for the lone available seat in the Sectoral/ Association Sector are Dr. Gregg Victor Gabison, President of Cebu IT BPM Organization (CIB.O); Alice Queblatin, President of Cebu Alliance of Tour Operations Specialists (CATOS); and Nimrod Quinones, President of Philippine Society for Industrial Security (PSIS).

The CCCI 2019 elections for Board of Trustees is set on February 22 with ten (10) vacant seats to be filled in. All chamber members are enjoined to exercise their right to vote and attend the General Membership Meeting (GMM) and Election. All filled out ballots should be submitted to the Comelec secretariat on or before February 22, Friday.

For more inquiries, one may call CCCI at telephone numbers 232-1421 to 24 local 110 and look for May Ybanez or Joy Segismar.