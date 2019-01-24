Police: Ashley’s ‘boyfriend,’ companions in concert, considered ‘persons of interest’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Investigators from the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO – 7) have now considered the companions of the 19-year-old woman, who died after attending a concert last Saturday, January 19, as ‘persons of interest’.

This is the latest development on the investigation being conducted by PRO – 7 on the death of Ashley Abad, the cause of which has yet to be determined by authorities.

PRO – 7 Director, Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, said they were planning to invite those who were with Abad during the pre-Sinulog concert, including a male companion, whom they believed was her boyfriend, based on the unofficial reports they received, for questioning.

“Kinahanglan pa og interview sa mga kauban sa biktima. Kato iyahang boyfriend kuno ug kato iyahang mga companions. Mainterview to sila para basin maestablish nato (ang cause of death). I’ll check on that (if we’re going to consider them as persons of interest),” said Sinas.

Sinas also announced that the family of Abad has agreed for the police to look into the death of their daughter after they formally filed a complaint before the Mabolo Police Station.

“Nag coordinate na ang amahan. Niadto na sa Station 4 (Mabolo Police Station), nagfile na ug complaint kaso lang wala na-autopsy. So sige lang, iyahang doctor gikuhaan ug samples. Supposed to be di unta dawaton sa Crime Lab pero gidawat nalang as a private request,” said Sinas.

However, Sinas said the police could no longer conduct an autopsy on Abad’s cadaver since they did not receive any clearance from the family.

He added that they had taken fluid samples from the corpse instead.

The PRO – 7 will also be tapping the assistance and expertise of law enforcers from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA – 7).

“Accordingly yung medical doctor nagrespond sa kanya, ang storya is not even overdose of ecstasy. Overdose of a certain drug. It’s not ecstasy. The ecstasy came in on social media,” Sinas said.

“The expertise to check yung substance if it’s ecstasy is PDEA. Ang crime lab, chemist, walang ano yan. Bisag chemist sila, kabalo sila, pero they are not mandated,” he added./dbs