Sinulog party fatality was a victim and should not be a fodder for the rumor mills, says family friend

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Ashley Abad was a victim.

This was what Mary Anne Alcordo Solomon, a prominent Cebuano business and civic leader and a friend of the Abads, wanted to emphasize in a post she made public on her Facebook account on Tuesday, January 22.

Ashley, 19, collapsed while attending a pre-Sinulog concert in uptown Cebu City on January 19 and died a day later.

Amid rumors that she could have ingested a drug-laced drinkgrievi, Solomon requested the public to refrain from sending text messages that are “not conclusive” and to “please send prayers instead” to her grieving family.

“There are texts going around on the cause of Ashley’s death in addition to the medical report. It is heartbreaking to lose a daughter and worst if you read texts on why she died. Ashley was a victim and investigation is going on now,” she wrote.

Solomon described Ashley as the “very young and beautiful daughter of our good friend Joal and Grace Abad.”

“Ashley was 19 years old. We request for your prayers for the eternal repose of the soul of Ashley, for the consolation of her loved ones especially to the family … and most especially for justice,” she wrote.

She also requested the public to give the family time to grieve and to respect their privacy.

In the same Facebook post, Solomon said the family will come out with an official statement after Ashley is laid to rest.

Details of Ashley’s interment was not provided.

Solomon wrote that she asked for the family’s consent, through Ashley’s father, Joal, before she published her post.

“I came out with this post with Joal’s consent because I feel their family’s grief and I know Ashley,” said Solomon./elb