PUJ operators to get P20K fuel subsidy from LTFRB-7 in 2019

Cebu City, Philippines – The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulator Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) said it will be giving public utility jeepney (PUJ) operators P20,000 fuel subsidy for this year.

According to LTFRB-7 regional director Eduardo Montealto Jr., the agency has already allocated a subsidy of P5,000 per quarter for operators under the Pantawid Pasada Program. It will be given through cash cards.

Montealto said that in Central Visayas, around 11,000 jeepney operators will benefit from the subsidy.

But the problem is, Montealto said, the agency’s central office will not download the amount unless all operators are able to secure their cash cards from 2018.

Last year, LTFRB-7 distributed cash cards for PUJ operators worth P5,000 each that can be claimed through partner gasoline stations.

“Wala pa lagi, usa pana mo-print kung mahurot naning atoa,” Montealto explained.

Initially, LTFRB-7 received 5,000 cash cards but the agency was only able to release 2,800 cash cards. Presently, there are still 6,000 cash cards that have yet to be printed and distributed.

PUJ operators who wish to claim their cash cards are only required to submit three 1×1 pictures, a photocopy of their franchise, and an accomplished application form.

“Ang uban, dili nalang mokuha tungod kay kinahanglan paman sila mokuha og special power of attorney sa kadtong karaan nga operator, especially kun gibaligya ra sa ilaha ang ilang unit o prangkisa,” he said. “Ang uban pod, ang operator kay toa man sa abroad o kaha namatay na so kinahanglan silang mo-submit og extra-judicial nga affidavit.” /bjo