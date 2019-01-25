Photo gallery: Images from the 2019 Sinulog Festival ritual showdown
By Tonee Despojo |January 25,2019 - 03:11 PM
Cebu City, Philippines – Missed the ritual showdown of this year’s Sinulog Festival?
No need to worry.
CDN Digital complied some of the top photos from the competition held at the Cebu City Sports Center on January 20, 2019.
Here are the highlights:
