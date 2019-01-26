Gullas confident the police can solve Reluya ambush

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebu First District Representative Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas Jr. said he trust the police that they can deliver their promise to secure San Fernando town amid the killings of incumbent public officials in the past three weeks.

Gullas joined the dialogue of the San Fernando barangay captains with the officers of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) at the Camp Sergio Osmeña on Saturday, January 26, to discuss additional security measures that the police can provide to San Fernando, especially for the midterm elections in May.

“We’ll wait for the investigation of the PNP (Philippine National Police). We will fully support their ongoing investigation and the pronouncement that they are doing everything they can to get to the bottom of this,” said Gullas.

Gullas said he was alarmed with the recent deaths, especially that of Councilor Ricardo “Nonoy” Reluya, the president of the Association of Barangay Councils (ABC) of San Fernando.

Reluya was killed along with two other municipal employees after the van he was riding together with his wife, Mayor Lakambini “Neneth” Reluya, was ambushed while traversing the national highway in Barangay Linao, Talisay City past 6 p.m. on January 22.

Mayor Reluya survived the attack and remained confined in a hospital in Cebu City.

READ San Fernando mayor survives ambush

Police reconstruct Reluya ambush as 2-week deadline to solve case nears

He assured that he would be there to support the Reluya family and the entire San Fernando at this time when they needed assurance that the police could secure the town from more violence.

Gullas added he was grateful to the police who responded swiftly to the plea of the San Fernando local officials for added security and support.

He said that the concerns of the village chiefs centered on peace and order, especially since residents have reported the presence of suspicious looking persons in their communities.

Chief Superintendent Debold Sinas, director of the PRO-7, said they have established a hotline for the officials to contact the chiefs of police with ease if they have any concerns with the security of their barangays.

Sinas said additional police forces will be deployed in San Fernando.Their task would be to conduct checkpoints and to patrol the town’s mountainous areas.

“We put our faith and trust in the PNP, most especially to the Regional Director and sa giingon sa Chief PNP that they will investigate and find the perpetrators for the ambush of Mayor Neneth and Nonoy,” said Gullas./ elb