Kyocera makes Evo League Finals

Cebu City, Philippines – The Kyocera Frontiers advanced to the Evo League finals of the Tanduay Athletics E-Leagues for Basketball with a thrilling 61-57 win over the Contact Solutions Flying Lemurs in their semifinal rubbermatch on Saturday, January 26, at the City Sports Club-Cebu.

The Frontiers’ win completed their comeback from a 0-1 deficit in this series. Contact Solutions won Game 1, 57-54, but Kyocera retaliated with a 63-54 win in Game 2.

Former University of Cebu guard Matthew Grafilo scored 21 points, grabbed five rebounds, issued five assists and added four steals in a remarkable performance that pushed Kyocera to the finals in spite of the quiet outing of the team’s other weapon, Ariel Edera, who scored just eight points. However, he still added seven rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block.

Eliot Emerson Uy was the team’s other double-figure scorer with 11 markers.

Jerard Dela Cerna paced Contact Solutions with 18 points, while Albien Jon Cadungog pitched in 10.

The Frontiers will next play the mighty Dreamscape Lions in the finals on Sunday, January 27. The Lions, which has yet to be defeated this season, will be playing without top gun and MVP-frontrunner Ralph Belarmino, who is serving a one-game suspension for infractions he made in their last game. /bjo

CAPTION: Matthew Grafilo scored 21 for Kyocera to push the Frontiers to the Evo LEague finals.