Zero-Waste Month:Globe says NO to plastic, launches  ‘Wag Sa Single Use Plastic” campaign

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Globe Telecom joins several organizations that have taken a stance against the proliferation of plastics by instituting a ban on single use plastics within its headquarters at The Globe Tower. The company also embarked on an employee education campaign entitled WASSUP (‘Wag Sa Single Use Plastic) tackling the impacts of plastics to the environment.

The campaign was launched in time for the celebration of Zero-Waste Month, a government advocacy that “promotes the managing of products and processes to avoid and eliminate the volume and toxicity of waste materials.”

“Globe is committed to having sustainable programs that will benefit our country and every Filipino. We are definitely looking at innovative ways to address our country’s plastic problem, starting with ourselves, our employees and partners, and in future, with the help of our customers and other stakeholders. Unfortunately, not all types of plastics are recyclable. We need to improve our recycling infrastructure and reduce or altogether stop the use of non-recyclable plastics. It is a grave environmental concern and the solution requires changes on how we use and produce plastic,” said Yoly Crisanto, Globe Chief Sustainability Officer and SVP for Corporate Communications.

Globe is a strong advocate of environment protection and conservation and supports 10 of the 17 UN Sustainable Development Programs. Given its wide business footprint, Globe recognizes the environmental impact of its operations, prompting the company to institute measures to lessen carbon emissions, reduce paper consumption, restore primary rainforests, and recycle e-waste, among other environmental initiatives.

For instance, Globe was able to save 58 tons of paper in 2017 from customers who enrolled in paperless billing while its Project 1 Phone was able to recycle over 500,000 kilograms of electronic waste since its launch in 2013.

Likewise, in partnership with Save Philippine Seas (SPS), an independent non-government, non-profit organization that aims to protect the country’s rich marine resources through citizen-led initiatives, Globe rolled out marine biodiversity programs in Boracay and Siargao to equip the community and business stakeholders with modules on best practices on sustainability and biodiversity.