Punta Police collar suspect with illegal drugs, firearms 

Cebu City, Philippines – A man was collared in a hot pursuit operation by the Punta Police Precinct in Sabellano Street, Barangay Pardo, Cebu Police on Monday morning, January 28, 2019.

Andyros Bryan Viernes, 37, a resident of Sitio Isla Verde in barangay San Isidro, Talisay City, was arrested past 3 a.m. on Monday morning in an operation headed by Chief Inspector Keith Allen Andaya, station commander of the Punta Police.

Seized from the suspect was close to P1 million worth of suspected shabu and a KG9 firearm with live ammunition.

Viernes will be facing charges for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act, the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act and the Comelec gun ban. /bjo