Mother and son busted for illegal drugs

Cebu City, Philippines – A mother and her son were arrested in a buy bust operation on early Tuesday, January 29, 2019, in Barangay Lorega San Miguel here.

Imelda Binaguiohan, 54, and her son, Reymark Nazareno, 24, were caught past 1 a.m. in an operation headed by Senior Inspector Armando Labora, station commander of the Parian Police.

Seized from the suspects were sachets of alleged shabu worth P24,480.

According to Labora, the target of the buy bust was Binaguiohan. He said a person they arrested for possession of illegal drugs in the recent days allegedly bought from Binaguiohan.

Nazareno, meanwhile, was caught with his mother outside their home after being found with three sachets of illegal drugs in his pocket. Nazareno reportedly helped his mother with her illegal activities. /bjo