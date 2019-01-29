Duterte orders AFP to crush Abu Sayyaf by ‘whatever means’

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has directed the military to annihilate the Abu Sayyaf Group “by whatever means” following the twin bombings at a church in Jolo, Sulu on Sunday that left at least 20 people dead and over 100 others wounded.

Duterte issued the order after visiting the blast site on Monday afternoon.

“I ordered you to destroy the organization. I’m ordering you now: pulpugin (pulbusin) ninyo ang Abu Sayyaf by whatever means,” Duterte said.

“Ang gawin ninyo, sabihin ninyo pagka-bobombahin mo ‘yang lahat… paalisin mo iyong mga tao. Paalisin mo ‘yung mga tao, ilagay mo dito kung saan ako… ako ang maggastos ng pagkain… lahat. Tapos plantsahin ninyo ng bala,” he added.

The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria or ISIS has claimed responsibility for the bombings. The military, however, has pointed to ISIS-sympathizers Abu Sayyaf Group as the one behind the brazen attack.

The first bomb ripped through the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cathedral as Mass was being celebrated on Sunday. The second bomb went off moments later at the parking lot in front of the church as security forces were responding.

The bombings prompted the National Capital Region Police to declare a full alert status to ensure safety in the metropolis.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said this was part of authorities’ “preventive measures” as they look at the alleged involvement of worldwide terror group ISIS in the Jolo church blasts.

“Kapag may nangyari doon at ang pinagdududahan mo ang ISIS, eh worldwide ang ISIS, you have to secure the entire Philippines. Kasi kung may nangyari doon, baka may mangyari ditto; alangan namang maghintay ka pa, gagawa ka ng preventive measures,” Panelo said in a Palace briefing.