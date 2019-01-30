Get lucky this Chinese New Year at your favorite SM Malls

Celebrate Chinese New Year with a feast at your favorite SM Supermalls in Cebu. Witness SM City Cebu, SM Seaside City Cebu, and SM City Consolacion as these malls open its doors for prosperity and good fortune.

Feng Shui does not only apply to clothing, but also to various accessories such as jewelry, handbags, shoes, and many more. Check–out the Prosperity Bazaar at the lower ground floor near Country Crafts in SM City Cebu, also at the Mountain Wing Atrium of SM Seaside City Cebu, and at the lower ground level of SM City Consolacion, ongoing until February 5.

Bring you family and friends and Indulge in Chinese dining and get dining deals at your favorite restaurants in SM malls.

Discover your Chinese zodiac forecast in the year of the Earth Pig located at the Northwing Atrium of SM City Cebu and in SM City Consolacion.

Who would want to miss a signature lion dance during Chinese New Year? At SM, families can watch Prosperity Performancesl ike the Lion and Dragon Dance on February 5 in SM City Cebu and SM City Consolacion, and from February 3 to 5 at the Mountain Wing Atrium during mall hours.

Have your photos taken at the Peppa Pig Chinese New Year centerpiece located at the Northwing Atrium of SM City Cebu, and at the Mountain Wing Atrium of SM Seaside City Cebu.

Don’t miss the Oriental Fashion Showcase this Chinese New Year and discover Chinese-inspired fashion trends on February 2 and 3, 4PM at the Event Centre of SM City Consolacion.

For more promos and events, check-out SM City Cebu (Official), SM Seaside City Cebu (Official), and SM City Consolacion (Official) on Facebook.