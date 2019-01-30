CTCI biggest travel kick-off of the year

Some of the well-known travel and tourism players in Cebu are set to have the biggest travel event of the year.

Cebu Travel Catalogue International (CTCI) 2019, will open its doors on February 15-17 at the Ayala Center Cebu which will be a carnival of great deals for airfare to some of the top local and international destinations and tour packages with great markdowns.

With its fifth year, CTCI will not just bring you good deals, but is bringing in new additional treat to all their valued customers, this three-day event will have daily activities that will set the tone for each day, the highlight for the first day is the Travel Auction with luxury stays at hotels and resorts, tour packages and flight tickets to be auctioned off.

CTCI, is jointly organized by the Cebu Travel and Tours Association (CTTA) and Cebu Alliance of Tour Operations Specialists (CATOS) that aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for travellers with almost over 80 participants and exhibitors.

CTCI is the perfect avenue for business and marketing opportunities for the travel agencies, hotels, resorts and tourism offices and organizations.