Police officer caught with ‘paltik’ in hot water

Cebu City, Philippines – A police officer once assigned to the Parian Police Station is now in hot water after he was allegedly caught carrying a homemade gun, also known as a “paltik” in Cebuano, while the gun ban for the May 2019 elections is in effect.

SPO3 Richie Saquilabon is now detained at the Fuente Police Station after he was caught in possession of a “paltik” while being held under the Regional Holding Group on Tuesday, January 29, 2019.

Chief Superintendent Debold Sinas, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO -7), said Saquilabon is under the Regional Holding Group of their office after he was arrested in an entrapment operation last March for accepting P20,000 marked money from a drug suspect who accused the police of extortion.

The case, according to Sinas, is still under investigation, which explained why Saquilabon was placed under the Regional Holding Group.

“Karun, nagdala siya ug paltik. Kasi part of the directive sa higher-ups nang police dapat ang dad-on lang sa police is katong issued firearms now that there is a gun ban,” Sinas said.

Ground for dismissal

He added that Saquilabon was not able to present a license and a permit to carry for his gun.

Sinas said they are preparing to file cases against Saquilabon for violating the gun ban of the Commission on Election.

“His recent offense is also a ground for dismissal. Also his previous one. But both are still under investigation,” Sinas added.

Saquilabon refused to be interviewed by members of the media. /bjo