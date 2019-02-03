Candidate for Cebu governor, Boyet ‘Klasmit’ Cortes, passes away

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Roliveth “Boyet” Cortes aka “Klasmit Govboyet,” who was running for governor for the Province of Cebu and a known local television personality, passed away on the Sunday morning, February 3.

The brother of Boyet, Glenn Cortes, announced to the public through his Facebook account the ‘sudden passing’ of the media blocktimer who reportedly died of a heart attack.

“There are no words at this time to describe our grief, but we are comforted that at the time of his death, he was doing what he loved to do — to serve the people,” said Glenn through the post.

Glenn thanked the supporters of Boyet who unceasingly stayed by his side until the end.

“As you may already know he was a gubernatorial candidate for the Province of Cebu in the coming election. As family, we are honored by his undainted faith and endeavors to serve the people and forever grateful to his friends and supporters,” said Glenn.

Cortes was running as an independent candidate. It was the third time that Cortes ran for Governor of Cebu.

He first ran for governor in the 2013 and 2016 elections where he lost to incumbent Gov. Hilario “Junjun” Davide III./dbs