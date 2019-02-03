Sunday afternoon fire burns 60 Talisay City homes

TALISAY CITY, Philippines – Close to a hundred families were left homeless in a fire which affected two Sitios in Barangay Tangke, Talisay City this afternoon, February 3.

The fire which was raised to Task Force Bravo burned a total of 60 homes in Sitios Rattan and Galaxy, said Fire Senior Insp. Arra Alpajaro, the Talisay City fire marshall.

Alpajaro said that the fire started at the residence of Nerresa Bacalso, 26, but they are yet to determine its actual cause.

She said that the fire broke at 1:50 p.m. on Sunday and immediately spread to nearby homes.

Junnex Sayco, one of the fire victims, said that he collected canal water with the use of a plastic pail and splashed this on their burning home, but he failed to prevent the blaze from engulfing their house.

Sayco told Cebu Daily News Digital that when the fire broke at the Bacalso residence located about 100 meters away, he tried to save some of their appliances which included a television set.

But the fire spread so fast that it immediately reached their home that was made of light materials, he added.

Alpajaro said that the fire was raised to Task Force Alpha at 2:15 p.m. or 25 minutes after it broke, which prompted firefighters from neighboring towns and cities to also respond to the alarm.

It was raised to Task Force Bravo at around 2:30 p.m. before it was finally placed under control at 3:16 p.m.

The Talisay City fire was already the third alarm reported for the day.

Read More: Pardo fire injures two cousins, burns 50 homes

A fire which burned 50 homes and left two cousins with second degree burns hit a residential area in Sitio Tabukanal, Barangay Pardo shortly before 9 a.m. today.

A second fire was also reported in Barangay Casuntingan in Mandaue City at around noontime leaving at least one home damaged. /dcb