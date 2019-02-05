Grade 12 student found dead in Daanbantayan town

Cebu City, Philippines -A grade 12 female student was found lifeless in an apparent case of suicide in Barangay Poblacion, Daanbantayan town, northern Cebu on Monday, February 4, 2019.

According to case investigator Police Officer 3 Raymond Pepito of the Daanbantayan Police Station, the 18-year-old girl is from the neighboring town of Santa Fe in Bantayan Island. She was renting a room together with her 13-year-old sister in Daanbantayan, where both went to the same school.

Pepito said that it was the mother and the 13-year-old sister who found the girl hanging lifeless inside the comfort room of the rented room.

The police, in their initial investigation, said there were no signs of foul play in the case.

Pepito said that based on an interview with the family, the girl and her sister regularly went home to Santa Fe, where their parents lived, during weekends.

But the parents were surprised when only the 13-year-old daughter came home on Friday. They later found out that their 18-year-old daughter went to visit their eldest daughter in Cebu City, where she went to college.

The mother and her youngest daughter reportedly went to the rented room in Daanbantayan on Monday to check if the girl returned from Cebu City.

It was then when they found the girl hanging lifeless in the comfort room of her rented room. /bjo