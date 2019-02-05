DOTr Modernization Program: 10 brand new e-jeeps arrive in Lapu-Lapu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Ten brand new e-jeepneys were delivered to the Lapu-Lapu City Hall this morning as part of the Department of Transportation’s (DOTr’s) public transportation modernization program.

The e-jeeps are part of the 100 brand new units that will be delivered to the city during the first half of 2019, said Malvin Arias, chairman of the Board of Directors of the United Drivers and Operators Transport Cooperative (Udotco).

Arias said that the e-jeepneys will be operated by their cooperative, which consist of at least 2,000 members. The first batch of 10 e-jeepneys arrived at around 9 a.m. today, February 5, from its manufacturer in Las Piñas City.

A total of 25 e-jeepneys are scheduled to arrive in the city this month. He said that another batch of 25 e-jeepneys are set to arrive in March while another 50 will arrive in April.

Fixed salary

Arias said that Udotco will be employing more than 200 cooperative members to serve as e-jeep drivers who will be working on a nine-hour shift per day for a fixed salary.

“Dili na sila kinahanglan mag dali-dali kay fix na man ang iland salary,” he told Cebu Daily News Digital in a phone interview.

Arias said that two coop members will take turns in driving each of their units per day while the rest will serve as reserve drivers.

Their e-jeeps, Arias said, will ply the Lapu-Lapu City circumferential road passing through Barangays Mactan, Marigondon, Basak and Poblacion, where the public market is located.

Arias said that their cooperative entered into contract with their Las Piñas supplier, which is one of the DOTr approved e-jeep suppliers, for the acquisition of a total of 100 e-jeeps.

Minimum fare

He said that with the arrival of their first 10 units, they will soon start to process their registration with the Land Transportation Office (LTO) and later on for the issuance of a franchise by the Land Transportation Franchise and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Central Visayas offices.

The operation of their e-jeeps will start as soon as they get their franchise from LTFRB that will also fix their minimum fare rate.

Arias assured that they will only be collecting a minimal amount for their minimum fare or close to the P6.50 minimum fare now charged by PUJs.

Some netizens, who saw pictures of the e-jeeps posted on the Lapu-Lapu City Government’s Facebook page at noontime today, commented that its operation will only add to the congestion of city streets.

Arias said that this may not necessarily be true. He said that with the operation of brand new e-jeepneys, even car owners will already be enticed to take public transportation. /bjo