It’s non-working holiday today in Consolacion, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Today is a special non-working holiday in the municipality of Consolacion in northern Cebu, as the town celebrates its 99th founding anniversary.

The declaration, through Presidential Proclamation No. 658, was issued to enable townfolks to have “full opportunity to celebrate and participate” in activities related to the town’s fiesta celebration.

The proclamation was signed by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea on January 23, 2019 and released this week by Malacañang. /elb