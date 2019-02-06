Consolacion-KNF elementary football team gears up for CVIRAA meet

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Consolacion-KNF elementary football team is gearing up for the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) Meet, wherein it will be representing the Cebu Province for the fourth straight year.

This year’s regional meet, which will serve as the selection for the student athletes who will represent Central Visayas to the Palarong Pambansa this summer in Davao, will be held from February 17 to 22 in Dumaguete City.

According to Engr. Nilo Ferraren, the team has been training at the Consolacion field but will be transferring to the Don Bosco Boys Home in Liloan as their reinforcements have already arrived. The team will be beefed up by five players from Madridejos and one from Liloan.

Consolacion/KNF hopes to win the elementary football title and represent Central Visayas to the Palarong Pambansa. Their best finish was in 2015, wherein they reached the semifinals.

Ferraren said the team will be leaving for Dumaguete on February 14 with the CVIRAA opening slated February 17 (Sunday) and official competition on February 18 (Monday).

Aside from football, other sporting events to be contested are archery, arnis, athletics, badminton, basketball, baseball, biliard, boxing, chess, dancesports, football, futsal, aero gymnastics, gymnastics, pencak silat, sepak takraw, sipa, softball, swimming, tennis, table tennis, taekwondo, volleyball, wrestling and wushu.

All events will have an elementary and secondary division except for archery, futsal, pencak silat, wushu and 3×3 basketball. The 3×3 basketball is still a demo sport, thus the medals won in this event will not be included in the overall medal tally. /bjo