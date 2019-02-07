Drug peddler caught with P445K shabu sourced drugs from brother in jail – police

CEBU CITY, Philippines – It was as if his brother being jailed on drug charges was not enough, it was the turn of another brother to get caught selling illegal drugs pre-dawn today, February 7.

The suspect, Jonathan Villahermosa, 42, was collared shortly before 1 a.m. today in a drug bust in Sitio Laguna, Barangay San Nicolas, Cebu City.

A planned operation by the Drug Enforcement Unit of the Mambaling Police Precinct resulted to the arrest of Villahermosa in possession of eight medium packs and seven sachets of shabu, which weighed a total of 65.48 grams and valued at P445,264.

Senior Inspector Francis Renz Talosig, precinct commander of the Mambaling Police, revealed that Jonathan is the brother of Jaime Villahermosa, who was arrested last year by the operatives of the Pardo Police Precinct and is now held at the Cebu City Jail.

Talosig revealed that the drugs peddled by Jonathan were found to have been provided by the contacts of his brother Jaime, who remained in touch with his drug sources and continued to engage in the illegal drugs trade despite being in prison.

Jonathan used to be a personal driver of a lawyer but was reportedly fired after he was suspected to be involved in illegal drugs, according to Talosig.

A neighbor of Jonathan in Sitio Laguna revealed that the latter would hardly be seen during daytime and would be up and about and out of his house by late afternoon./elb