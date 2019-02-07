DepEd mulls including drug education in public school curriculum

MANILA, Philippines—The Department of Education (DepEd) is considering the inclusion of drug education in the public school curriculum amid the government’s relentless crackdown on illegal drugs, Malacañang said Thursday.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said the plan was announced during Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting in Malacañang.

“The third item discussed (in the Cabinet meeting) was the incorporation of drug education in the public school curriculum,” Panelo said.

According to Panelo, Education Secretary Leonor Briones presented the proposed curriculum to President Duterte and the Cabinet, along with its other efforts to teach students about the risks of illegal drugs.

Among the efforts Briones presented were the Barkada Kontra Droga, establishment of Barkada centers, school-based activities such as poster/slogan-making, counselling and coaching, and drug testing for teachers and high school students.

The DepEd has been developing a comprehensive education material aimed to bolster drug prevention program in public schools as early as last year.