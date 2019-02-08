SSS rolls out enhanced mobile app that makes online transactions easy for members

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Social Security System (SSS) has made their SSS Mobile App more helpful to all SSS members. SSS has enhanced their SSS Mobile App to generate Payment Reference Number (PRN) for contribution payments with the use of the certain application.

All members of SSS can download the application and log-in their My.SSS account’s user ID and password, to immediately get their PRN to pay for their monthly contribution.

SSS President and Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel F. Dooc, in a statement, said that there are reports that some of their members are having difficulties in obtaining their PRNs so they included PRN generation as one of the important features of the new version of the SSS Mobile App to provide convenience among SSS members who pay their contributions regularly.

To generate the PRN, tap “Generate PRN/SOA icon to get your PRN.

Dooc also added that they can also view, download and edit their Statement of Account (SOA), particularly the amount of contribution payment and applicable paying period.

Aside from PRN generation, Self-employed (SE), Voluntary Members (VM), Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) and non-working spouse (NWS) members can use the updated SSS mobile app to apply for salary loan and submit their maternity notification.

This enhanced version of the app will also allow its members to more detailed information such as the breakdown of member’s contribution payments and membership information.

“With the latest mobile app version, members can also update their contact information such as landline, mobile number, email address, as well as the local mailing and foreign addresses,” said Dooc.

Members will be notified with an email confirmation to the member’s registered email address to keep track with the corresponding transaction number of every successful updating of membership information and submission of salary loam application and maternity notification.

For those who do not have an account yet, members can also use the SSS Mobile App in creating their My.SSS accounting by selecting “Register” as one of the options at the apps’ sidebar.