CCPO plans to subpoena Ashley Abad’s ‘uncooperative’ companions, boyfriend

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) is now planning to subpoena the friends and boyfriend of Ashley Abad who were with her when she collapsed, and eventually died, while attending a Sinulog concert in uptown Cebu City on January 19, 2019.

MORE: Ashley Abad: The bright, bubbly girl who can sparkle no more

CCPO director, Senior Superintendent Royina Garma, said investigators were able to identify the companions of Abad, including her boyfriend, all of whom have not visited their station for interview even if invitations were already sent to them.

“Nevertheless, tuloy-tuloy pa yung investigation. I’ve talked with CIDG (Criminal Investigation and Detection Group) for the possible issuance of subpoena. We will coordinate with CIDG for this,” Garma said today, February 7.

“They are not suspects naman. They are people who could give us the information on what really happened that night. Kasi andun sila sa area,” she added.

READ MORE: Police to treat as suspect Ashley Abad’s boyfriend if he remains uncooperative

Abad, 19, died a day after she collapsed during the Plus63 Music and Arts Festival held in Cebu Business Park, Cebu City. Rumors circulating on social media claimed that Abad died after she ingested an ecstasy-laced drink.

However, authorities are yet to identify the cause of her death.

In earlier interviews, police, citing records from Abad’s attending physicians, said that the victim died due to cardiac arrest, and and “overdose of a certain drug.”

READ MORE: Crime yet to be established in Ashley Abad’s death – Garma

The report on the autopsy conducted on Abad has yet to be released./elb