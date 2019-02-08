State of Calamity declared in four barangays in Cebu City
CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Cebu City Council has declared a state of calamity in the six fire-stricken sitios in four barangays here.
In a special session on Monday, February 8, 2019, the city council declared state of calamities in Sitio Calero in Barangay Tinago, Sitio Paradise 2 in Barangay Kinasangan, Sitios Bato, Pig Vendor, and Castilaan in Barangay Ermita, and Sitio Tabokanal in Barangay Poblacion Pardo.
Read: Pre-dawn fire destroys 15 houses in Barangay Tinago, Cebu City
Almost 400 houses in total have been burned in separate fires in a span of six days from Sunday morning, February 3, to Friday dawn, February 8.
The declaration of state of calamity will allow these four barangays to tap on their calamity funds to aid the victims of the fire. /bmjo
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.