State of Calamity declared in four barangays in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Cebu City Council has declared a state of calamity in the six fire-stricken sitios in four barangays here.

In a special session on Monday, February 8, 2019, the city council declared state of calamities in Sitio Calero in Barangay Tinago, Sitio Paradise 2 in Barangay Kinasangan, Sitios Bato, Pig Vendor, and Castilaan in Barangay Ermita, and Sitio Tabokanal in Barangay Poblacion Pardo.

Almost 400 houses in total have been burned in separate fires in a span of six days from Sunday morning, February 3, to Friday dawn, February 8.

The declaration of state of calamity will allow these four barangays to tap on their calamity funds to aid the victims of the fire. /bmjo