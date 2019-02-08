UK lifts travel advisory on Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The United Kingdom (UK) has lifted the travel advisory it issued against the southern parts of Cebu, including the towns of Badian and Dalaguete.

“The FCO (Foreign and Commonwealth Office) no longer advises against all but essential travel to South Cebu,” the UK government stated in its travel advisory that was updated last Thursday, February 7, 2019.



However, it still advises against all travel to western and central Mindanao, including the Sulu archipelago “because of terrorist activity and clashes between the military and insurgent groups”.

“The FCO advises against all but essential travel to the remainder of Mindanao (excluding Camiguin, Dinagat and Siargao Islands) due to the threat of terrorism,” the advisory added.

The UK government issued a travel advisory on southern Cebu last January following the New Year’s Eve blast in Cotabato City in Mindanao that killed at least two people, and injured 34 individuals. /bjo