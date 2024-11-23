Baby Lancers end elimination round with dominant win over CRMC

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers wrapped up their elimination round campaign in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) Season 24 High School Basketball Tournament with a resounding 112-65 victory over the Cebu Roosevelt Memorial Colleges (CRMC) Baby Mustangs on Saturday, November 23, at the Cebu Coliseum.

With this dominant win, the Baby Lancers finished the elimination round with a 9-2 record, securing the third seed in the Final Four.

They are set to face their archrivals, the defending champions Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, in a highly anticipated semifinal showdown on November 29.

The Magis Eagles hold a twice-to-beat advantage as the second seed, adding another chapter to their storied rivalry following last year’s finals showdown with SHS-AdC winning the title.

During their game on Saturday, UV exploited the inexperience of CRMC, who ended their debut CESAFI season with a 1-10 record. The Baby Lancers led by as many as 47 points, dominating every facet of the game.

They outscored the Baby Mustangs in the paint, 62-36, and capitalized on turnovers, converting them into 33 points compared to CRMC’s 10. UV also held a decisive 26-9 edge in fast-break points and received significant contributions from their bench, outscoring CRMC’s reserves 73-36.

Seven Baby Lancers finished in double figures, showcasing their depth and balanced attack. Team captain Kenneth Calvin Cole led the charge with 13 points, four rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

Kent Clark Castro and Neil John Bernante II each added 14 points, while Roderick Cambarijan chipped in 12. Jhunrel Dagatan and John Dela Torre contributed 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Despite the lopsided result, Kian Clark Lipreso stood out for the Baby Mustangs, scoring a game-high of 18 points. However, CRMC struggled to keep up with UV’s relentless pace and execution.

The game saw frequent stoppages due to fouls, with UV committing 29 personal fouls and CRMC 23. Despite this, the Baby Lancers maintained their composure, executing their game plan effectively to secure the convincing win.

