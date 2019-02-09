Giuseppe Football Club off to strong start in GFL

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Giuseppe Football Club (GFC) had a good start in the 2nd Grassroots Football League (GFL) which kicked off Saturday morning, February 9, at the San Roque football field in Subangdaku, Mandaue City.

GFC teams won all of its games—two each in the Boys Under 13, Boys U11, Mixed U9 and Mixed U7.

In the Boys U13, GFC made easy work of Abba’s Orchard, 6-1, then capped its day with a 5-3 outsmarting of University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R).

GFC opened its Boys U11 campaign with a 3-1 thrashing of Singapore School Cebu (SSC), then edged San Roque FC (SRFC), 2-1, in the last game of the category.

Its Mixed 9 team also had a field day with a 4-0 blanking of SSC then squeaking past USJ-R, 2-1.

In the Mixed 7, GFC also frustrated SSC, 4-1, then inflicted USJ-R with a 4-0 routing.

The USJ-R Balamban FC (USJ-R BFC) also had a successful outing by winning all of its games with one draw.

The USJ-R BFC which had to travel 56.2 kilometers from Balamban, a southwestern town, to Mandaue City won two games each in Boys U11 and Mixed U9, one in Mixed U7 then draw its game 0-0 against Kamagayan FC in the Boys U13.

Kamagayan FC was another team that opened its campaign successfully in the second edition of the GFL which is now sanctioned by the Cebu Football Association (CFA).

Kamagayan won two games each in Boys U13 and Boys U11, and one in Mixed U9.

The tournament is organized by the Singapore School Cebu through the efforts of head coach Oliver “Bingbing” Colina with the aim of developing the teams in the grassroots level and foster among the young ones the heart of champions.

The tournament will run until May with the second playing date scheduled on March 2. /bmjo