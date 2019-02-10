Dumanjug mayor faces usurpation raps before the Ombudsman for officiating 17 weddings

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Usurpation of authority charges have been lodged against the mayor of Dumanjug town in Cebu for officiating civil marriages in his town from August to December last year while the legality of his reassumption as town mayor is still being questioned in court.

The criminal and administrative complaints against Dumanjug Mayor Efren Guntrano “Gungun” Gica were lodged before the Office of the Ombudsman on Friday, February 8, by the town’s former mayor, Nelson Garcia, who is running against Gica for the same seat in the midterm elections in May.

Garcia, in his complaint, alleged that Gica “feloniously and unlawfully under pretense of official position solemnized 17 marriages in the Municipality of Dumanjug without any authority or [being] lawfully entitled to do so,” adding that such acts constituted “17 counts of usurpation in violation of Article 117 of the Revised Penal Code.”

Gica was ordered dismissed by then Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales in July 2017 for allegedly tampering a restaurant receipt resulting to a discrepancy of P10,000.

Gica appealed his case to the Court of Appeals, which, in turn, resolved in July 2018 to reverse and set aside the decision of the Ombudsman. This prompted Gica to reclaim his seat as town mayor in August 2018 despite not having secured a reinstatement order from the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG).

In December last year, the DILG issued a memorandum directing Gica vacate the mayor’s office since there was a pending petition for review filed by the Ombudsman in the CA over his case.

In a message reply sent to CDN Digital on Sunday, Gica maintained that his reassumption to office last August was valid and that Garcia’s claims are “misleading.”

“The SC (Supreme Court) also said that the CA ‘has a concomitant responsibility to ensure that, in case of exoneration, such a decision must perforce be immediately executory, notwithstanding an appeal that may be lodged by the Ombudsman with the Court,” Gica said.

Garcia, on the other hand, also claimed that by assuming his post as town mayor without a reinstatement order from the DILG, Gica should be administratively liable for grave misconduct, dishonesty, grave abuse of authority, conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the public, fraud against government, and conduct unbecoming of a public officer.

Gica is seeking reelection in the May 2019 polls under the Nationalist People’s Coalition (NPC) while Garcia is running under the One Cebu Party, which is headed by his sister and Cebu’s third district Representative Gwendolyn Garcia. One Cebu is affiliated with the administration party, Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban)./elb