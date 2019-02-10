Girl on a bike, 15,  dies in a bus-bike mishap in Sibonga

CEBU CITY – A 15-year-old girl was killed in a road mishap on Saturday in the southern Cebu town of Sibonga, a report reaching the Cebu Provincial Police Office today said.

Rikka Samaco, a Grade 9 student of the Ocaña National High School in the town, was riding her bicycle along the national road in Barangay Abugon of the town past 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 9, when she was hit by a passing mini bus, according to SPO1 Antonio Sanchez, the police station’s desk officer who was reached for comment today, Sunday.

Samaco was rushed by horrified bystanders to the Carcar District Hospital in the adjoining City of Carcar but she was declared dead on arrival by attending physicians, said Sanchez.

The driver of the mini bus, Joel Flores, 40, and a resident of Barangay Poblacion in Argao, also a town in southern Cebu, immediately surrendered to authorities.

Sanchez said Flores is now detained in their station pending the filing of charges against him./elb