Lapu cops visit Olango Island for security check
LOOK: Police Senior Supt. Limuel Obon and personnel from the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LLCPO) visited Olango Island earlier today, February 11, to ensure peace and order in islets located off Mactan Island. The visit was made to also assure island residents and visiting tourists that the city and its islets have remained a safe place to stay./Lapu-Lapu City Police Office PCRB
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.