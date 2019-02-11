No free condoms at COSAP office, only free drug testing

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu City Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (COSAP) is not giving our free condoms for Valentines Day.

COSAP head Garry Lao issued the clarification after he received several inquiries today, February 11, on how to avail of their free condoms program.

Lao told Cebu Daily News Digital that they only conduct free drug testing and not give out free condoms to city residents.

A Facebook post under the account name “COSAP Cares” made an announcement on Sunday afternoon that their office is giving out free condoms for Valentines Day.

“Because COSAP care and Mayor Tomas Osmeña cares, we will be with you this heart’s day by giving the protection you need on the special moment with your partner by giving you free condoms. Pick up stations are located at the Harolds Hotel, D’ Voice, COSAP and City Health Office. Be wise, be protected,” the post said.

Attached to the post is a picture of Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña with the text “Be wise. Karon February 14 manghatag mi go libreng condom.”

The page created on Sunday only has one follower.

In a Facebook post at 2:30 p.m. today, Lao clarified that they do not own the “COSAP Cares” FB page.

“COSAP has no official page! Oh, why in the world would my office distribute condoms? Drug test, yes. Information campaign against (the) ill effect of drugs, yes. Rehabilitating drug surrenderees, yes,” said Lao’s post.

Lao is asking Osmeña’s detractors to spare his office from their “very cheap, dirty and ugly political propaganda.”