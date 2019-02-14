Couple living on the streets of Cebu City treated to surprise date by the police

CEBU CITY, Philippines – After having been married for over 20 years now, the Perales couple, who live on the sidewalks of Osmeña Boulevard in Cebu City, finally got out on a date on Thursday, February 14, 2019.

And it was for free.

The Perales couple were among the two homeless families who were treated to a surprise date organized by the Cebu City Mobile Force Company (CMFC) for Valentine’s Day.

The two families were shocked when they were picked up by personnel from the CMFC only to find themselves serenaded by police officers with love songs. The police also gave them flowers, heart-shaped balloons, food, and wine.

“Nakuyawan gyud mi kay police na nidampot namo. Karun, na shock mi unya nalipay sad mi,” said Rosalina Perales, whose husband and five children live on the streets.

The Peraleses have 12 children but most of them have already left Cebu City and now have their own families.

Rosalina watches over their remaining children while her husband, Sixto, works as an assistant for a tire repair shop in Barangay Labangon.

“Lipay kaayo mi. Wala mi nag expect nga mao diay ni ang tuyo nila (police),” said Rosalina.

The surprise Valentine’s Day celebration for the homeless in downtown Cebu City was an initiative of the Police Advisory Council of the CMFC in Cebu City.

Chief Inspector Chuck Barandog, CMFC chief, said this is their first time to conduct a surprise Valentine’s Day activity for the marginalized in the city.

“These people, they may have already forgotten that February 14 is Valentine’s Day and it’s something to celebrate. But more often than not, they can’t because of their situation,” said Barandog.

“This is why we choose them so that they, too, can still feel the essence of Valentine’s Day,” he added.

Aside from food, wine, and flowers, the Police Advisory Council also donated food packs, sacks of rice, and financial assistance to the families. /bmjo