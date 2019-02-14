Half brothers nabbed for illegal drugs inside cemetery

Cebu City Phillipines – Two persons were caught in a buy bust operation on Wednesday night, February 13, 2019, inside the Carreta Cemetery in Barangay Carreta here.

Police identified the suspects as Elmer Borres and his half brother, Anthony Borres, both living inside the Carreta Cemetery.

Confiscated from the 38-year-old Elmer were 14 small sachets and one medium pack of alleged illegal drugs and a .38 caliber revolver loaded with three live ammunition. Recovered from his 29-year-old brother was one small sachet of suspected shabu.

The buy bust operation was led by Chief Inspector Kenneth Paul Albotra, the precinct commander of the San Nicolas Police Station, and his Drug Enforcement Unit.

Albotra told CDN Digital that they got a tip about the illegal activities of the half brothers from another person who was also arrested for illegal drugs.

The Borres brothers will be facing charges for possession of illegal drugs while Elmer will also be charged for illegal possession of firearms and violation of the the Commission on Election gun ban. /bmjo