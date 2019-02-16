PDEA-7 busted a family-run drug den in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) raided a family home turned into a drug den in Barangay Lorega San Miguel past 10 p.m. on Friday, February 15, and arrested five persons, mostly from the same family.

The operation, led by agent only identified as Toto and supervised by PDEA-7 regional director Wardley Getalia, resulted to the arrest of house owner Maribel Mendoza Ilaga, 57, who allegedly ran the drug den with her son, BJ Ilaga, 22, who was also arrested in the same operation.

Also taken into custody were Johann Ilaga, the brother of Maribel; Emabel Celerio, 35, the niece of Maribel; and Ramon Legazpi, 40.

Several sachets of shabu valued at about P74,600 were seized during the operation, the PDEA raiding team said./elb