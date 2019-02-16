PDEA-7 search Carcar City Jail; no illegal drugs found
LOOK: Personnel from the K9 Unit of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) conducted an intensified search and seizure operation at the Carcar City Jail earlier today, February 16.
The operation was led by Wardley M. Getalla, PDEA-7 director, in coordination with city’s Bureau of Jail Management and Peonology (BJMP).
But the search team failed to locate illegal drugs and other contraband during their Saturday morning operation. / PDEA RO VII
