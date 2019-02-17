Shabu in Cebu:  Eran raises alarm over entry of big-time drug operators in Cogon Pardo; to help in police drug war

CEBU CITY, Philippines – With large volumes of shabu recovered in his barangay, Cogon Pardo Barangay Captain Harry Eran vowed to help the authorities by improving their monitoring system against the entry of illegal drugs in their community.

Eran also told Cebu Daily News Digital on Sunday, February 17, that the need for them to be involved in the drug war has become more urgent because of the recent arrests of drug dealers or couriers who used rented apartments in the barangay as their bases of operation.

Eran added they will harness the cooperation of the residents in Barangay Cogon, Cebu City so that they will become more vigilant and will immediately report to village authorities the presence of suspicious persons in their communities.

On Saturday night, February 16, elements from the Pardo Police Station (Precinct 7) of the Cebu City Police Office (CPPO) raided a rented house in Sitio Wetland of the barangay and found a large amount of shabu, totaling two kilos valued at P13.6 million.

Two suspects – Giovanni Cazañares and Danilo Dela Peña, both 22 years old, were arrested.

The two young men rented the small house in Sitio Wetland just four days prior to the raid, police said.

Two days earlier, or on February 14, the city drug enforcement unit of the CCPO raided a rented house in the densely populated Sitio Tabok Kanal of the barangay that was used as base of operation of drug suspect Victor Centillas, 38, a native of Bohol province.

Centillas was arrested after a stash of about P340,000 worth of shabu was found in his rented unit during the raid on February 14.

In both instances, Eran said they did not know that these big time drug dealers were in their barangay until they were busted by the CCPO. /elb