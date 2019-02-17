Shabu in Cebu: Another drug bust yields 2 kilos valued at P13.6M

CEBU CITY, Philippines – In yet another big time drug bust in Cebu, police seized P13.6 million worth of drugs suspected to be shabu (crystal meth) in the evening of Saturday, February 16, in Barangay Cogon Pardo, Cebu City.

The drug bust has been the latest almost daily operations of either the police or the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) in Cebu just this month.

From the reports of buy bust or raids recorded by Cebu Daily News Digital since February 1 until last night’s operation in Cogon Pardo, there have been at least 16 separate drug busts in Cebu, yielding for authorities a total of P84.2 million worth of shabu. The biggest was the P51 million shabu stash found in a multi-storey house inside a posh residential enclave in Mandaue City on February 9.

In most of these cases, the police or PDEA-7 the culprits were either emerging or new drug personalities who were either in their 20s or 30s; and blue collared workers such as a dishwasher or a tricycle driver.

In two instances, the drug busts involved minors.

In last night’s operation, the two suspects found in possession of about two kilos of shabu valued at P13.6 million were both 22 years old.

Giovanni Cañazares and Danilo Dela Cerna, both also residents of Barangay Tisay in Cebu City, had been engaged in the drug trade for some time now, according to Chief Inspector Regino Maramag, the chief of the Pardo Police Station (Precinct 7) that conducted the operation.

Maramag said they learned of the drug trade operated by the two young men from an informant who personally visited their office.

Cañazares and Dela Cerna, on the other hand, both claimed it was their “first time” to to peddle drugs. /elb