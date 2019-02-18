Sinas: Ashley Abad’s boyfriend appeared before police, denied allegations against him

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Chief Superintendent Debold Sinas, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), revealed that Ashley Abad’s boyfriend appeared before the police on February 13, 2019, to give his side on the allegations against him.

Sinas said that Neil Spencer Tiu, the boyfriend of 19-year-old Ashley Abad, who died of ecstasy overdose on January 20, 2019, appeared before the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) and gave his statement on the case.

Sinas said Tiu denied the allegations that he gave ecstacy to Abad on the night she collapsed. Tiu also did not reveal any information on the possible source of the party drug.

Tiu was with Abad on the night she collapsed in a pre-Sinulog party on January 19, 2019. He was among the persons of interest in the case along with five other individuals who were with Abad during the party.

Meanwhile, Sinas refused to reveal the individuals who may be charged for homicide and reckless impudence resulting to homicide as they continue to investigate two more people who may be involved in the case.

Sinas said that they are close to solving the case.

CDN Digital was trying to get a statement from Cebu City Police chief Senior Superintendent Royina Garma at press time but calls to her were unanswered. /bmjo