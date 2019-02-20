Police confiscates P5.7M worth of shabu, collars Grade 9 student
LOOK: Personnel from the Drug Enforcement Group (DEG) Visayas confiscated P5.7 million worth of suspected shabu from a room that is rented by a certain “Agi” in Barangay Sawang Calero, Cebu City.
Police failed to arrest the subject of their buy bust operation but they collared his companion, Grade 9 student Joseph Bacalla, who is a resident of Sitio Punyang, Barangay Duljo Fatima.
Bacalla, 19, insisted that he had nothing to do with Agi’s illegal drugs operation. He told police that he only slept on her rented room.
