Hard work, resolve have propelled Seda’s first female GM to the top

Gwen Dela Cruz achieves a milestone as the first female general manager (GM)of the homegrown chain of business-leisure hotels, Seda. At the helm of the Seda Ayala Center Cebu (ACC), the flagship property of the brand in the Visayas, she is distinguished from other Filipino GMs for her extensive experience in luxury hotels and resorts here and abroad. Her vision is to share her expertise in order to make the 301- room Seda ACC the region’s hotel of choice.

In addition to impressive credentials, Dela Cruz was fortunate to work with mentors in prestigious properties in Asia who taught her how to be a Jill-of-all-trades from cleaning bathrooms to keeping rooms and restaurants full and crunching numbers to delighting royalty and discerning guests.

She also welcomed the challenges of being an executive assistant to an international chain’s CEO which allowed her to work with GMs of different nationalities and acquire their insights on the nuances of five- star hospitality and how to be a people’s person.

Like most hoteliers, Dela Cruz, an accounting graduate from Ateneo de Zamboanga, started with a modest position as a secretary at a deluxe hotel in Makati. Seeing her assertiveness and her natural leadership qualities, her boss advised her, “Don’t allow yourself to get comfortable in any one position. As soon as you master a role, prepare for a bigger one.”

Dela Cruz has since been promoted to positions dealing with guests and supervising other front liners. Her eight-year experience at a city hotel taught her to balance motivation with humility and developed her people skills. “It made me understand better how building a familial relationship among colleagues is important for a hotelier,” she said.

A turning point came when she joined luxury hotel and resort chain, the Shangri-la Group. At the Mactan property, she expanded her knowledge from guest satisfaction and quality standards to revenue management. “I learned how to run the business as revenue goals were set and I have to be accountable for them,” she recalled.